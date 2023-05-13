Muda secretary-general Amir Abdul Hadi and Parti Bangsa Malaysia president Larry Sng separately confirmed their parties would attend the convention.

PETALING JAYA: Muda and Parti Bangsa Malaysia, who are not members of the ruling government coalition, have separately confirmed that they will be attending tomorrow’s convention of parties in the unity government.

Muda secretary-general Amir Abdul Hadi told The Star: “We received the invitation. We’ll attend tomorrow.”

The party had previously expressed dissatisfaction at being excluded from the ruling coalition’s first two secretariat meetings, despite having declared support for the Anwar Ibrahim government.

PBM president Larry Sng also confirmed his party would be at the convention.

Last month, Sng said PBM had reached an understanding with Pakatan Harapan to stay out of the Selangor state assembly elections. The party currently holds two seats, Lembah Jaya in Ampang, and Sementa in Kapar.