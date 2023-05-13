The natural resources, environment and climate change minister also denies sacking his officers for alleged corruption.

PETALING JAYA: A federal minister has denied a claim that one of his officers was called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigation.

Natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said none of his officers had been summoned by MACC to give a statement.

“Nevertheless, if there is indeed an investigation, my officers and I are ready to give our full cooperation to the authorities,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Nazmi also denied a claim that he had fired an officer over allegations of corruption.

On Thursday, whistleblower portal Edisi Siasat posted a report in which it accused Nik Nazmi and communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil of having sacked their respective officers over an alleged anti-corruption probe.

The report claimed that officers from both ministries had been called in by MACC to assist in a corruption investigation.

Yesterday, Fahmi denied the claim after checking with his officers. He said his office would be lodging a police report on the matter.