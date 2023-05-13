PETALING JAYA: A federal minister has denied a claim that one of his officers was called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigation.
Natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said none of his officers had been summoned by MACC to give a statement.
“Nevertheless, if there is indeed an investigation, my officers and I are ready to give our full cooperation to the authorities,” he said in a statement today.
Nik Nazmi also denied a claim that he had fired an officer over allegations of corruption.
On Thursday, whistleblower portal Edisi Siasat posted a report in which it accused Nik Nazmi and communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil of having sacked their respective officers over an alleged anti-corruption probe.
The report claimed that officers from both ministries had been called in by MACC to assist in a corruption investigation.
Yesterday, Fahmi denied the claim after checking with his officers. He said his office would be lodging a police report on the matter.