The Penang chief minister says negotiations are ongoing between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional concerning these Malay-majority seats.

GEORGE TOWN: Overlapping claims by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) over seat negotiations for the coming Penang elections will be resolved soon, says state PH leader Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow said the seats concerned were in Malay-majority constituencies, with discussions ongoing between PH and BN lynchpin Umno.

“We are almost there (in completing seat allocations) and will negotiate further to have it finalised,” he told reporters at an event here.

“There are just two or three seats (being negotiated) with BN. These are Malay-majority seats. Our priority is to sort this out as soon as possible.”

Chow, who is also Penang DAP chairman and chief minister, had said PH would contest in the seats it won in the previous state polls as no incumbents were willing to give up their seats.

He also said the negotiations between PH and BN were focused on the 15 Malay-majority seats in the state.

In the current state assembly, PH holds 33 of the 40 seats, through DAP (19), PKR (12) and Amanah (2). BN holds two seats through Umno.

The sole opposition member is from PAS, a member of Perikatan Nasional. Four seats have been declared vacant.

Six states – PH-controlled Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang as well as PAS-led Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah – will hold elections after July.