Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says election director Mohamad Hasan will decide on candidates to be fielded.

KANGAR: Barisan Nasional election director Mohamad Hasan will be the decision-maker in negotiations among coalition partners for the coming state assembly elections in six states.

He will listen to input and requests from coalition partners before deciding on the candidates to be fielded by BN, said coalition chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, according to a report in The Star.

Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, is also BN deputy chairman and deputy president of Umno.

“Names of all the potential candidates for BN will be brought up for discussion at the coalition’s state and federal levels. Last night, we discussed this among the BN leadership and I have given the responsibility to Mohamad,” he said.

State-level decisions would then be brought to the coalition leadership for a final decision, Zahid said. The BN candidate list would then be discussed between him and Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim.