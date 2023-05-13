Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh says the resolutions will be streamlined with that of other unity government parties’ youth wings.

JASIN: Umno Youth will table several resolutions at the Unity Government National Youth Convention at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said the resolutions, submitted by the youth wing’s state chapters and divisions, would be streamlined with those of other component parties to come up with the best resolutions for the unity government’s youth movement.

“So far we have received more than five resolutions for tabling at the Unity Government National Youth Convention in the morning, before carrying them forward to the Unity Government National Convention.

“We may not necessarily accept all resolutions but will sit down together to evaluate and finalise them at the convention,” he told reporters at his Hari Raya open house here last night.

Akmal said the resolutions to be adopted at the convention were aimed at strengthening cooperation among the youth wings of component parties in the unity government.

Apart from Umno and its Barisan Nasional (BN) allies, the youth wings from component parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will also be participating in the convention. The Warisan youth wing and Muda will also be represented.

Meanwhile, when asked about Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal’s comment that Perikatan Nasional (PN) was ready to “talkinkan” (perform the last rites for) Umno in the six state elections this year, Akmal said the people were not keen on such talk but were looking forward to progressive and mature politics.

“In the current political scenario, let’s not be arrogant by talking about performing the last rites for other parties. We should be giving ideas on ways to help the people as they are already fed up of political games,” he added.