In a triumphant return to Umno’s Dewan Merdeka after 25 years, he credited the heads of Umno and GPS for helping to form the unity government.

KUALA LUMPUR: Anwar Ibrahim made a triumphant return to Umno’s Dewan Merdeka today, a quarter-century after he was expelled from the party.

Now head of the unity government that includes Umno and other parties, he thanked his coalition allies for their support and commitment to his premiership, and also took veiled jabs at his political rivals and critics.

Anwar said if it was not for Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the support of the party’s MPs, the unity government could not have been formed.

“Therefore, we must acknowledge his role,” he said while speaking at the ruling coalition’s convention at the World Trade Centre.

The unity government was formed in November when Pakatan Harapan, led by Anwar, teamed up with Barisan Nasional and East Malaysian parties to secure a parliamentary majority after the general election.

Anwar acknowledged the role played by Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman and Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg, whose party is also a component of the ruling bloc.

He said the country’s financial position had improved since he assumed power, with economic growth for the first half of the year standing at 5.6%.

Anwar also took a veiled jab at his political rivals during his speech, claiming that “the one(s) who shouted about being clean, turned out to be the most corrupt of them all”.

The last time Anwar spoke publicly at Dewan Merdeka was at the Umno general assembly of 1997, when he was the party’s deputy president.

He was later expelled, then joined the opposition and led the coalition of parties in Pakatan Harapan that came to power in 2018. He later formed his government after the general election in 2022.

“Today I’m here, in high spirits and bursting with so much emotion because after 25 years, I’m giving a speech at Dewan Merdeka. Thank you for giving me the chance to come back here. Such is history,” he said as he delivered the convention’s keynote address to the leaders and members of the 19 parties present.