The prime minister says a solution must be found to the water issues faced by both states, even if it involves billions of ringgit.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will meet Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor and Kelantan menteri besar Ahmad Yakob within the next two weeks to find a solution to the water supply problems faced by both states for many years.

The prime minister said he was committed to finding a solution to the issue after gathering input regarding the problem from leaders of the respective states.

“I will invite the Kelantan menteri besar and Sabah chief minister as well as the relevant people to find a solution to the water issue faced by both states, even if it involves billions of ringgit.

“We must find a solution and resolve the issue by this year.

“What is important is that after 60 years, the people cannot be burdened with issues like the lack of clean water supply for consumption,” he said when addressing 3,500 delegates from 19 component parties at the unity government national convention here today.

Anwar hoped the state governments would fully support and cooperate with the federal government to carry out initiatives aimed at easing the burden of the people and ensuring their welfare.

“Hajiji has already given his assurance to fully cooperate with the federal government. In Kelantan, I have asked the menteri besar and I have also presented the case to the Sultan of Kelantan.

“I stated that this had nothing to do with the state election because that is another issue altogether,” Anwar said.

The prime minister also applauded the Kelantan menteri besar for agreeing to meet and find a solution to the water issue despite the differences in political alliance with the federal government.

“When people come to discuss in good faith, we will walk the extra mile to appease (them). But if they are arrogant and egoistic, they have to live with it.”

Anwar said the unity government wanted to translate its promise into action by solving issues faced by the people.

“Yes, it (water supply) involves a big allocation. If it needs sukuk or bonds, that is our problem but the people must not face the burden.

“Right now, we are trying to solve issues. Big projects can wait, but water, electricity, damaged roads, dilapidated schools and clinics need the funds,” he said.

On the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Anwar said he had given deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof the mandate to fulfil the terms spelt out in the agreement.