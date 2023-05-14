State Umno chief Mahdzir Khalid said there had not been any word so far about using a common logo.

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will be using their respective logos for the upcoming state elections.

“We have not been informed of anything regarding logos, so we will be using our respective logos,” Kedah Umno chief Mahdzir Khalid said during a press conference at the World Trade Centre.

When asked whether Kedah BN and PH would have a “poster boy” for the state polls, Mahdzir said the matter had been left to the central leadership.

“There will be a poster boy, but it will be decided centrally.”

Six states – PH-controlled Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang, as well as Pas-led Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah – will hold elections after June.