He says Sarawak cannot remain a mere spectator when Indonesia was developing its capital, Nusantara, across the border.

PETALING JAYA: The unity government needs to focus on inter-regional development, especially in states bordering neighbouring countries, says Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg.

Abang Johari, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, said the federal government must envision the challenges ahead and compete with neighbouring countries.

“When we see our neighbours’ (countries) developing, Malaysia also needs to do the same,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

“For example, neighbouring Kalimantan is where the Indonesian capital Nusantara will be developed. Sarawak (being a part of Malaysia) cannot remain a spectator.“

Abang Johari said GPS wanted a stable and strong unity government so that it can focus on improving the country’s prestige on the international stage.

“Thank you to the prime minister for giving large allocations for development in Sarawak,” Abang Johari said at the unity government national convention at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Abang Johari said the unity government needs to reform the national economy based on a new and more sustainable economic direction that rests on renewable energy and utilises the capabilities of its people.