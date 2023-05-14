Greg Jenkins hopes the area where his mother’s remains were found can be further excavated with the help of Australian police.

GEORGE TOWN: For Greg Jenkins, Mother’s Day serves as a painful reminder of the pain he and his family have endured since the tragic loss of his mother Anna. What was once a happy occasion has become a time of mourning.

Six years ago, Parit Buntar-born Anna went missing in Penang while on a short holiday from Adelaide with her husband. Her remains were found at a construction site in June 2020 near the racecourse at Scotland Road, 3km from where she was last seen alighting from an Uber ride, leaving Greg, his sister Jen and his father Frank devastated.

Adding to their anguish is the fact they have not been able to give Anna a proper burial. Only 34 bones and teeth were found and despite Australian police offering to help search for the rest of her remains, Malaysian authorities have been reluctant to accept.

Greg is frustrated that the authorities have not done more to help. He believes that a large-scale excavation of the bungalow site where Anna’s remains were found could unearth more evidence and bring the family closure.

“I’ve done all of the work so far. It’s time for them to start doing some of the heavy lifting and do the job that they’re paid to do, which is to protect the community.

“They’ve got ground spikes and radar that can assist in searching the areas where they believe more remains are. But for whatever reason, it seems easier for the authorities to ignore this option,” he said.

“They’ve got the opportunity to have the Australian police carry out forensic testing. They are more than happy to come out here and assist,” he said.

Greg has been personally involved in the investigation, scouring the entire island personally in search of his mother.

He said he hoped the coroner would order a reinvestigation having earlier called it an open verdict. “That was a slap in our faces.”

While Mother’s Day may no longer be a joyous occasion for Greg, it serves as a reminder of the love and bond he shared with his mother. And despite the pain of her loss, he knows her memory will always be with him.