PBB Wanita vice-chief Nancy Shukri says the deduction is one way of recognising unpaid work and empowering women.

KUALA LUMPUR: A Sarawak party leader, Nancy Shukri, has proposed deductions from the salaries of heads of families in order to provide an emolument to family members. especially women, who look after their households.

Nancy, who is vice-chief of PBB Wanita, said the salary deduction was a way of recognising unpaid work and was aimed at empowering women.

“Many who work at home are not being paid, but they are looking after the family. There are also husbands and parents who manage at home and they don’t have a salary.

“If possible, we can recognise this unpaid work and perhaps ask the permission of the children or husbands to deduct a small sum from their salaries,” she said in a speech at the convention of the unity government coalition held today.

suitable jobs need to be created for women, said Nancy, who is minister for women, family and community development in Anwar Ibrahim’s government.

She called for strict enforcement of the policy to have women in 30% of decision-making positions in companies.