KUALA LUMPUR: All 19 parties in the unity government should forge greater compatibility to strengthen their relationships, especially in facing the six state elections, says deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the Unity Government National Convention 2023 was the best platform for strengthening this compatibility.

“Following today’s convention, the enhancing of compatibility among all the 19 parties in the unity government should be hastened,” the Umno president added.

Zahid was speaking to reporters after a special meeting with Umno division chiefs, deputy chiefs and vice-chiefs at the World Trade Centre here.

The Unity Government National Convention, the first of its kind, kicked off in the morning with the respective meeting by the various parties’ women’s wing and youth wing, which were held simultaneously.

The highlight of the convention, themed “Madani: Mengangkat Agenda Rakyat”, is a keynote address by the unity government secretariat chairman, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and it will end with the launch of a joint resolution.

Zahid urged all Umno leaders at the division level to set aside any differences they might have had, especially during the recent party elections.

The Barisan Nasional chairman said Umno members should bury the hatchet to strengthen the party and put it in a stronger position to face the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan within the next three months.

“To face the six state elections, we need to mobilise our machinery from now and more importantly reach out to voters who are not members of political parties,” he added.