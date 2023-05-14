DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo says with the combined experience of all parties in the unity government, the objective of developing the nation can be achieved.

KUALA LUMPUR: The unity government must prove to the people that it is the best choice to take the country forward, a DAP leader said.

DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo said with the combined experience of all the leaders and politicians in the parties involved, the unity government could achieve its objective of developing the nation.

“We can bring this country back to its glory days,” he said at the unity government convention at the World Trade Centre here.

The Damansara MP also said he was confident that the parties in the unity government will perform well in the upcoming elections in six states.

Meanwhile, MCA president Wee Ka Siong called for the racial, religious and ethnic diversity in the country to be preserved as it was a “national treasure”.

“This diversity also needs to be celebrated, not polluted with extremism or extreme politics.

“This unity in diversity needs to be maintained regardless of the challenges and obstacles ahead because this is our strength as a sovereign country,” he said.

The Ayer Hitam MP added that it was time to move on from the last general election (GE15) and focus on developing the country.

He said the country’s politics must be centred around the ideas of diversity and inclusivity.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the collective interest of the parties in the unity government was to ensure political stability, economic growth, as well as peace and harmony among the people.

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir said the government could build a better future for the people by focusing on similarities between political parties and ideologies rather than differences as well as prioritising power-sharing and collaboration.