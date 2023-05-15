Two of the suspects were managers of a company, one was an executive chairman while the other was the owner of a computer firm.

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has detained four individuals on suspicion of submitting documents that contained false details to Socso, the social security organisation.

The documents submitted to Socso involved claims amounting to about RM250,000, under the Penjana 2.0 economic stimulus package.

According to a source from the MACC, the four suspects aged between 29 and 63 comprised two men and two women from different companies. They were detained at about 3pm at the Terengganu MACC complex after arriving to give their statements.

The source said two of the suspects were managers, one was an executive chairman involved in skills development services while the other was the owner of a computer company.

The company involved in providing skills development services had submitted false claims amounting to about RM170,000 in 2020 and 2021 while the computer company had submitted false claims amounting to RM85,000 from 2021 to 2022.

MACC senior investigations director Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrests. The four suspects will be taken to the Kuala Terengganu sessions court tomorrow for a remand hearing.