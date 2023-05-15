Federal police CID director Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay says if the district police chiefs do not take action, Bukit Aman ‘will do it for them’.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman criminal investigation department (CID) director Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay has warned district police chiefs of stern action if they fail to act on illegal gambling activities.

He also said Bukit Aman will not give these police chiefs any warning and will take immediate action. However, he did not specify the sort of action that would be taken.

“Every month they (police chiefs) sign a pledge and I want to make sure they honour it. I don’t want the pledge to be treated like toilet paper,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing-over of duties to Shuhaily Zain as the new Kuala Lumpur police chief at the federal police headquarters here today.

Ayob said if the district police headquarters (IPD) are not able to take action against illegal gambling dens in their area, then Bukit Aman would “do it for them”.

“If I receive any information (of such activities), my task force will go down and take the necessary action,” he said, adding that he will personally conduct spot checks at the district level.

Earlier, in his speech, Ayob said he had received information that there were district police chiefs who were uneasy with Bukit Aman’s task force taking action against online gambling premises.

Ayob, who was named as the CID director last month, also asked the public to give him time to eliminate illegal gambling activities.

“Don’t expect me to get rid of illegal gambling within one day after having taken on the role (as CID director). It will take time but we have to be consistent,” he said.

Suhaily takes over from acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Abu Samah Noor from today.