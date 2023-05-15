Police said the victim had lived with the husband and wife pair, who have since absconded.

IPOH: Police are looking for a husband and wife to assist with investigations into the murder of an Indonesian man whose body was found in a sewage tank in Kuala Kangsar yesterday.

Kuala Kangsar police chief Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the body was found at about 12.20am in a sewage tank situated behind a house. The victim, a man believed to be about 40 years old, was shirtless and clad in a sarong.

An autopsy revealed he had died from head injuries caused by blunt trauma.

Omar said the couple, who were housemates of the victim, had since absconded.