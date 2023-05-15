The new feature allows users to book their appointments through outpatient services and receive reminders.

PETALING JAYA: The public can now make dental appointments at government health clinics through the MySejahtera application, says health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan.

In a statement, Radzi said the new feature allows people to book their appointments through the outpatient services and receive reminders.

“Users will be able to book check-ups, consultations or treatment for the first appointment,” he said, adding that any follow-ups will be arranged.

However, he said people needing emergency treatment may go to any nearby dental clinics for help without having to make a booking.

Radzi added that the new feature could potentially increase the efficiency of oral health services as well as encourage self-care and screening as a method for early detection and prevention.

He cited the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS 2019), which found that 15% of Malaysians have never undergone a dental check-up in their lifetime.

The survey also found that only 50% of Malaysians underwent a dental check-up in the previous two years.

“This is worrying as the incidence of gum disease and dental cavities among adults is still high, at 90% and 89% respectively, according to the 2010 National Oral Health Survey of Adults,” he said.