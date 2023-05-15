The police officer received CPR on-site and was revived before being taken to the Sarawak General Hospital.

PETALING JAYA: A Sarawak deputy minister came to the aid of a policeman who collapsed during the opening ceremony of the Sarawak state assembly in Kuching today.

Deputy education, innovation and talent development minister Dr Annuar Rapaee helped the police officer after he fainted when he was taking part in the opening ceremony’s parade, Bernama reported.

Annuar said the officer received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) from the medical team on standby and was then revived.

“The officer was then taken to the Sarawak General Hospital and I have been informed that he will be transferred to the Sarawak Heart Centre for treatment,” he told FMT.

According to Annuar, the incident was not likely to have been due to the heat as the ceremony was held in a covered area.

He said he will visit the officer soon to check on his condition.