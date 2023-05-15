The Sabah chief minister said he had raised the matter when he met deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof earlier today.

PETALING JAYA: Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor has urged the federal government to expedite the implementation of the remaining packages for the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah.

Construction has yet to begin on 20 of the 35 project packages under phase one of the highway.

According to The Borneo Post, Hajiji said he had raised the matter when discussing the much-awaited highway when he met deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof at Seri Gaya in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Sabah and Sarawak affairs and special functions minister Armizan Ali as well as deputy plantation and commodities minister Aminah Aching were also at the meeting earlier today.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the 2023 budget, had vowed that the federal government will expedite the completion of the highway.

Phase one of the highway was reported to be 71% completed as of December last year, and works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said phase one of the project was expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Phase one of the RM16 billion Pan Borneo Highway involves the construction of a 786km stretch of road from Telok Melano in the southernmost tip of the state to Miri in the north.