In 2021, the High Court ruled that Sarawakian Jill Ireland could use the word ‘Allah’ in her religious education.

PUTRAJAYA: The government has abandoned its appeal against a lower court ruling on a Sarawakian woman’s right to use “Allah” in her religious learning.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), representing the home ministry, notified the Court of Appeal on April 18 that it does not wish to pursue the appeal.

Lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla, representing the Selangor, Kedah and the Federal Territories religious councils, said they have been notified of the withdrawal.

