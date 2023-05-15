Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says he will furnish more information at a press conference soon.

PETALING JAYA: The home ministry decided to withdraw an appeal against a lower court ruling on a Sarawakian woman’s right to use “Allah” in her religious learning, said home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin said he had sent a note to the Cabinet on the matter several months ago, when asked whether the decision to withdraw the appeal was made by the Cabinet.

“In this case, if I’m not mistaken, it was a position by the home ministry that I needed to inform the Cabinet, which I did a few months ago,” he told reporters here today.

However, he declined to comment further, stating he would furnish more information at a press conference soon.

The High Court, in a landmark decision in 2021, had ruled that Jill Ireland could use the word “Allah” in her religious education.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), representing the home ministry, notified the Court of Appeal on April 18 it did not wish to pursue the appeal.

Lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla, representing the Selangor, Kedah and the Federal Territories religious councils, said they were only notified of the withdrawal by the AGC this morning.

Then High Court judge Nor Bee Ariffin said a Dec 5, 1986 home ministry directive to prohibit the use of the words “Allah”, “Baituallah”, “Solat” and “Kaabah” by non-Muslims was illegal and unconstitutional.

She said Ireland had the constitutional right to use and import any publication for her religious education.

Nor Bee also said it could not be disputed that the ban affected Christians in Sabah and Sarawak as they had been using the word “Allah” in religious texts and prayers in their native language for a long time.

