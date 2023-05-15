Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says technical and visa matters have been discussed. ‘What we can expedite is the approval for chartered flights,’ he said.

PUTRAJAYA: The government is prepared to issue immediate approvals for chartered flights into the country to attract and encourage tourist arrivals, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the decision was in line with the government’s efforts to make it easier for the tourism ministry to attract tourists to Malaysia.

He said technical aspects had been sorted out by the tourism, arts and culture minister, Tiong King Sing and visa issues had been discussed with home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“At the initial stage, what we can expedite is the approval for chartered flights,” he said.

Tiong had proposed in February that airlines should look into developing special chartered flights to Malaysia as an initiative to attract foreign tourists to the country.

Anwar said the government would consider the tourism ministry’s suggestions as the tourism industry is a major generator of revenue for the country.

“Whatever action that is suitable, must be given due consideration to encourage and attract tourist arrivals to Malaysia,” he said at the tourism ministry’s Aidilfitri open house today.

Tiong said 4.38 million foreign tourists entered the country in the first quarter of the year, of whom 178,150 were from China.