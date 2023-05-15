Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar also took waste management concessionaire SWM Environment to task for their unsatisfactory service.

PETALING JAYA: Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has likened the low-cost flats in his state to chicken coops.

He was also disappointed with the lack of cleanliness at these flats with rubbish disposed of indiscriminately. He said this made the whole area a breeding ground for rodents, pests and insects.

“I have personally seen that many low-cost flats in Johor are in very bad condition. It is almost as if my people are living in chicken coops,” he said in a Facebook post.

He then called for the federal government to intervene by providing assistance to repair the low-cost flats in Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim also told residents of these flats to be responsible and maintain its cleanliness.

He also took waste management concessionaire, SWM Environment Sdn Bhd to task, saying that their service – for which the state government pays RM180 million per year – has been unsatisfactory.

“Although many complaints have been made about SWM’s disappointing service, the situation has not changed.”

Sultan Ibrahim had earlier granted local government development minister Nga Kor Ming an audience at Istana Bukit Serene, Johor Bahru.

Also present were Nga’s deputy, Akmal Nasrullah Nasir and housing and local government state executive councillor Jafni Shukor.