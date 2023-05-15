The local government development minister says 8 of 17 ‘sick’ PR1MA projects identified this year have been fully completed.

KOTA TINGGI: The local government development ministry will ensure there are no more “sick” projects under the 1Malaysia People’s Housing Programme (PR1MA) by next year, says minister Nga Kor Ming.

Nga said 17 sick PR1MA projects had been identified at the start of the year, with eight of them fully completed so far, with keys handed over.

“Three more are expected to be completed this year and the rest next year. By 2024, there will be no more sick projects. This is the commitment of the unity government,” he said at a ceremony to hand over the keys at Residensi Kota Tinggi.

Nga said the eight projects that had been completed were: Residensi Taman Raia Sentosa and Phase Two of Residensi Sitiawan in Perak; Phase 1 of Residensi Woodford Estate and Residensi Ranggu in Sabah; Residensi Seri Mahkota in Kedah; Residensi Bandar Bukit Mahkota in Selangor; and Residensi Kota Tinggi and Residensi Pelangi Indah in Johor.

Residensi Larkin Indah in Johor is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.