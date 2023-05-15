“We don’t allow projects to be given without open tender, with a commission of up to RM50 million. Do you think your father owns the state?” said the prime minister.

GOMBAK: Money saved from reducing corruption allowed the government to give out the highest amount of aid to the poor this year, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

Speaking at an Aidilfitri open house event here, Anwar said the newly implemented open tender process has helped the unity government to fund state projects for the people.

“We don’t allow our leaders to take money from the people,” he said. “We don’t simply give out overvalued projects. We don’t allow projects to be given without open tender, with a commission of up to RM50 million.”

“Do you think your father owns the state?” he said, apologising for using rough speech.

He listed the projects that were implemented by the Pakatan Harapan government in Selangor, including the building of four new schools at a cost of RM285 million, funding public housing projects that cost RM55 million, a new RM50 million health clinic in USJ1, and improvements to Subang airport.

He added that the PH administration has also allocated RM150 million to upgrade religious schools.

“And they said if Anwar becomes prime minister all the religious schools will be gone and students will start wearing skirts, while I’ve given RM900 million to expand religious and vernacular schools,” Anwar added.

The prime minister said Malaysia’s high GDP growth rate of 5.6% in the first quarter showed that his administration has governed the country properly. The growth rate was higher than those of neighbouring countries such as Vietnam and China, he said.