The Selangor state assembly is set to dissolve automatically on June 25.

SHAH ALAM: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari expects to meet the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, in the third week of June to request for the dissolution of the state assembly.

“Before (June 25), I will present my request for the state assembly to be dissolved. (I will meet the sultan) in the third or fourth week of June.

“It may even be in the second week (of June),” he told reporters after a Hari Raya open house event here.

