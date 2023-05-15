Chow Kon Yeow wants the matter to be probed as more than 600,000 Penangites and Kedahans are affected by the water disruption.

KEPALA BATAS: Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow has called on the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) to investigate the disruption of water supply in Penang and Kedah that has resulted in hundreds of thousands of consumers affected.

Yesterday, Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor said that a sensor failure at one of the barrages on the Muda river opened a floodgate which let the river water flow out to sea, causing water supply disruptions in Kedah and Penang.

“We want an investigation to be carried out. More than 400,000 consumers are affected in Penang (and) more than 200,000 consumers are affected in Kedah,” Chow told reporters at Lahar Tiang water treatment plant here.

Yesterday, Penang water supply corporation (PBAPP) warned of disruptions in water supply until Wednesday, affecting hundreds of thousands of consumers in Seberang Perai’s three districts and in Penang island as well.

PBAPP CEO K Pathmanathan said the Muda river’s water level had dropped by half to 1m instead of the normal 2m. As a result, the corporation could not extract raw water for treatment. The river is the main source of raw water for Penang.

He said PBAPP was not sure when full production of treated water would resume as that was dependent on the river water level returning to 2m or more.

