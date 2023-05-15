Salahuddin Ayub, the minister responsible for the cost-of-living initiative, says the programme was still receiving ‘encouraging’ response.

PETALING JAYA: The domestic trade and cost of living ministry will be meeting industry players soon to discuss the direction of the government’s Payung Rahmah initiative.

The minister, Salahuddin Ayub, said the initiative was now in its fifth month and was still garnering an “encouraging” response.

“The ministry will also make more comprehensive and systematic plans where all Payung Rahmah initiatives can be better managed and ensured to last,” he said, according to Bernama.

The initiative introduced by the ministry in January is aimed at lowering the cost of living and includes Menu Rahmah meals, the Rahmah sales programme, and the Rahmah package.

Many eateries, hypermarkets and several hotels have since taken part in Payung Rahmah.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said his ministry will be monitoring the price of fish in the market, following reports that the hot weather had resulted in a shortage of supply. He said the price of fish was under control for now, while there was sufficient supply.