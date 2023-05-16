With a day of competition left, Malaysia have only managed to garner 30 gold, 42 silver and 85 bronze medals.

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia’s target of achieving 40 gold medals at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games looks impossible with only a day of competition left.

After 10 days of competition, the Malaysian contingent has only managed to win 30 gold, 42 silver and 85 bronze medals, or 75% of the target.

Malaysia remain in seventh spot, behind even Singapore, which has managed to secure 45 gold, 38 silver and 57 bronze medals.

Top of the table are Vietnam (123-100-97), Thailand (94-76-93) and Indonesia (74-66-92).

Malaysia have always finished among the top five in previous SEA Games outings, except for a sixth-place finish in the 1983 edition in Singapore, and in Hanoi, Vietnam, last year.

Yesterday, taekwondo exponent Syafiq Zuber saved the blushes by winning the men’s under-80kg event to give Malaysia their 30th gold medal.

Today, the medal focus will be on hockey, where the Malaysian men and women have qualified for the final, sepak takraw (inter-regu), table tennis and badminton.

The Malaysians will also see action in dance sport, traditional boat race, and kick boxing.