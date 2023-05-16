However, state assembly Speaker Kadzim Yahya says the government will table it eventually.

KOTA KINABALU: The anti-hopping bill is not on the agenda for the coming Sabah state assembly sitting scheduled from May 22 to 25.

Sabah state assembly Speaker Kadzim Yahya said he had yet to be notified by the state government on the tabling of the bill.

“The state government may decide on the matter tomorrow. They are having a Cabinet meeting tomorrow,” he told a press conference here today.

If the bill is not tabled at the coming sitting, Kadzim said a special sitting would likely be held for its tabling to accommodate the many members of the house who would want to debate the bill.

However, Kadzim said he received a request to table a private member’s anti-hopping bill and had forwarded the matter to the state government.

“The government is going to table it, so I don’t see the necessity for a private member’s bill to be tabled,” he said.

The Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Juhar Mahiruddin, is scheduled to open the state assembly sitting next Monday, during which three bills will be tabled.

Last April, Warisan president Shafie Apdal said the party would file a private member’s anti-hopping bill in the next state assembly sitting.