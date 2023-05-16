The Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia president takes over the post from Dr Sotoru Komatsumoto.

PETALING JAYA: Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM) president Dr Kuljit Singh has been elected as the Asian Hospital Federation (AHF) president.

Kuljit was chosen as the new president at an AHF board meeting in Japan, taking over the post from Dr Sotoru Komatsumoto.

The AHF, established in 1971, is a grouping of national hospital associations from Asia and the Western Pacific.

In a statement, APHM said Malaysia would host an AHF conference next year in an effort to improve healthcare access and affordability for citizens across member countries.

“The AHF aims to foster collaboration and learning among its member countries on various topics such as private-public partnership, digitisation of healthcare and healthcare financing models,” it said.