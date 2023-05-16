However, Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh says everyone must accept Putrajaya’s decision to extend MACC chief Azam Baki’s tenure.

SHAH ALAM: A PKR MP has urged the government to come up with clear criteria for the appointment of future chief commissioners of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said everyone should come to terms with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s decision to extend MACC chief Azam Baki’s tenure for one year.

“Anwar said (Azam’s) contract was extended because he was performing well. Regardless if this is a good decision or not, we must accept it as it has been done.

“However, in (the) future we must ensure that the appointment process is transparent, with clear criteria set out to prevent any negative perceptions against the MACC chief,” he said at a press conference here.

Syed Ibrahim is also the chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia (APPGM) on Integrity, Governance and Anti-Corruption.

Meanwhile, Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin urged Anwar to explain the decision to extend Azam’s contract, saying it contradicted the stand taken by current government leaders when they were in the opposition.

Last week, the government announced that Azam’s contract had been extended to May 11, 2024. His tenure was set to end on May 12.

However, the extension was criticised by several quarters, with Selangor Muda saying it was ironic as Pakatan Harapan leaders had joined the #TangkapAzamBaki rally in January last year when controversy arose over Azam’s ownership of an extensive number of shares.

Meanwhile, Syed Ibrahim said the APPGM had come up with three recommended reforms for the government to table when Parliament sits later this month.

They are the separation of powers between the attorney-general and public prosecutor, reforming the MACC, and amending the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010.