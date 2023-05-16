Penang deputy chief minister Zakiyuddin Rahman says district religious officials had stepped in to mediate and resolve the issue.

GEORGE TOWN: The joint management body (JMB) of an apartment complex in Tanjung Tokong here has apologised for the controversy over the “azan” (Muslim call to prayer) at the apartment’s surau.

This comes after activist Sophian Zain claimed in a viral video that the management had asked the surau to place their speakers indoors, make the call to prayer on WhatsApp instead, and pressured for the azan’s volume to be reduced.

Tri Pinnacle management committee chairman Alex Low said a party had proposed a motion over the installation of the surau’s speakers in an annual general meeting, but this was withdrawn as it was considered a sensitive issue.

“We regret that an internal discussion that was private has been spread around to cause confusion.

“We would like to apologise to all Muslims for this issue. I personally apologise if I angered anyone,” he said at a press conference at the Tri Pinnacle apartment complex here.

Surau Tri Pinnacle Qaryah Masjid Karwa chairman Nasir Majid admitted there had been complaints by residents over the “azan” since the surau opened its doors in 2021.

He said another video that went viral where residents were seen arguing with the management committee was recorded in March.

Meanwhile, Penang deputy chief minister Zakiyuddin Rahman claimed that Sophian’s video could stir hatred and confuse the public, accusing the activist of publishing the video with malicious intent.

Zakiyuddin said officials from the district religious office had stepped in on May 5 to mediate and resolve the issue, way before it was made public.

“Sophian’s video does not take into account what is happening behind the scenes,” said Zakiyuddin, who is also the state Islamic religious council’s chairman.

“Sophian should have been careful in making a statement on this case, as it was being looked into by the MAINPP,” he said, in demanding Sophian apologise over the video.

Sophian, who was present at the press conference, interrupted and heckled Zakiyuddin, saying the deputy chief minister should not be defending the building management but Muslims.

Sophian also refused to apologise, saying he did not say anything wrong in his video.