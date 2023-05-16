It is the country’s 32nd gold medal at the biennial tournament.

PETALING JAYA: The men’s hockey team has won gold at the SEA Games after beating Singapore 3-0 in today’s final.

Amirul Hamizan Azahar scored a brace in the win with goals in the 15th and 37th minute, with Alfarico Lance Liau Jr getting on the scoresheet in the 47th minute at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

This marks Malaysia’s 32nd gold medal at the biennial tournament.

The team won all four of their round-robin matches to put them atop the standings with 12 points.

The women’s team also won all four of their round-robin games to qualify for today’s final against Thailand.

