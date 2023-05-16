Negeri Sembilan’s state assembly will be dissolved at the end of June.

PETALING JAYA: The menteris besar and chief minister of Selangor, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan have agreed to dissolve their respective legislative assemblies around the same time, says Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun.

According to Bernama, Aminuddin said they had decided to dissolve their state assemblies “close to each other”, though not on the same date.

“Some may dissolve (their state assemblies) at the end of this month or early June, and others at the end of June or early July,” he said.

He added that Negeri Sembilan’s state assembly would be dissolved at the end of June, adding that he had informed the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, about this.

Yesterday, Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said he expected to meet Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah in the third week of June to request for the dissolution of the state assembly.

State elections will be held this year in the Pakatan Harapan-controlled Penang, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan, and PAS-led Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu.