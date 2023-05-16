Nancy Shukri says the government is providing sanitary napkins to target groups like the Orang Asli and B40.

KUALA LUMPUR: Menstrual or period poverty in Malaysia is not at a worrying level, with the government providing sanitary napkins to the target groups, such as the Orang Asli, B40 and those who cannot afford them.

Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri said the sanitary pads were given to safeguard the women’s hygiene.

“The ministry helps the B40 group which is our target group. We will continue to help this group so that they are not left behind as we understand that some people use coconut fibre (as sanitary napkins). It is not clean and is unhealthy,” she said.

She was speaking at the handing over of RM10,000 each to 10 schools under the “Kotex She Can” project aimed at making schools more conducive for female students.

She said the programme educates students about menstrual hygiene, which was once rarely discussed.

“The time has come for the community to no longer consider the matter as taboo so that young women know the best way to take care of themselves when they are on their periods.

“With the existence of social media such as TikTok and YouTube, it can provide knowledge and education (on menstrual hygiene) more easily and can be accepted by the community, even men,” she added.