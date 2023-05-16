Na’im Mokhtar says people should be careful in their comments on the matter as it is ‘technical’.

PETALING JAYA: Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar has called for calm over the 2021 High Court ruling giving a Sarawakian woman the right to use the word “Allah” in her religious learning, saying it was a “technical” legal issue.

In a statement, Na’im said all parties should be careful in their comments on the matter and avoid being swayed by sentiments in the interest of harmony.

“We will work with the home ministry to preserve existing policies in relation to the use of ‘Allah’ and other words sacred in Islam,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the High Court’s ruling in 2021 on the issue is only applicable for Sarawak.

Yesterday, the government decided to withdraw its appeal against a High Court ruling on a Sarawakian woman’s right to use the word “Allah” in her religious education.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), representing the home ministry, notified the Court of Appeal on April 18 that it did not wish to pursue the appeal.

On March 10, 2021, the High Court, in a landmark decision, ruled that Jill Ireland could use the word “Allah” for the purpose of religious education in Bahasa Malaysia and her native Melanau language in Sarawak.

Then High Court judge Justice Nor Bee Ariffin said a Dec 5, 1986 home ministry directive to prohibit the use of the words “Allah”, “Baitullah”, “Solat” and “Kaabah” by non-Muslims was illegal.

Earlier today, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry would review the administrative order it issued in 1986 on the use of the word “Allah”, among others, by non-Muslims.

Meanwhile, Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said called for a more “in-depth research” on the High Court ruling as the issue involved religious sensitivities.

Azalina, who is also law and institutional reform minister, said Umno ministers would raise the matter in tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting.

