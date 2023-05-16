As of May 13, 11 cases of rabies involving humans have been recorded in Sarawak this year alone.

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak’s disaster management committee (SDMC) has reactivated the “disaster” status on the rabies outbreak in the state after a rise in cases recently.

Food industry, commodities and regional development minister Stephen Rundi Utom said he had met deputy premier Douglas Uggah Embas earlier today, who agreed on declaring the rabies outbreak a “disaster”.

As of May 13, 11 cases of rabies involving humans have been recorded in Sarawak this year. Nine of the victims have died.

According to The Borneo Post, a total of 66 cases involving humans have been reported since the outbreak was declared in 2017, with 59 deaths.

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s veterinary services department had received 1,251 reports of animal bites this year, of which 55% involved animals with owners.

“From tests carried out this year, a total of 42 animals were found to be positive (for rabies). These animals had not been vaccinated,” he said.

“Since 2017, 72 areas in Sarawak have been declared as rabies-infected, namely seven in Kuching, four in Samarahan, 22 in Serian, six in Sri Aman, three in Betong, five in Sarikei, three in Sibu, one in Kapit, six in Mukah, five in Bintulu, eight in Miri, and two in Limbang.”

In January 2019, the SDMC declared the rabies outbreak as a “Stage II Disaster” after 16 cases were reported, with 15 deaths.