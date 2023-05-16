Four cases each have been reported in Sibu and Serian, two in Kuching and one in Bintulu this year.

PETALING JAYA: Eleven cases of rabies infections have been recorded in Sarawak this year, says health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan.

Of the 11 cases reported, nine resulted in death, he said.

Since an outbreak of rabies was declared in Sarawak on July 1, 2017, there have been 66 confirmed cases, resulting in 59 deaths.

“Of the 11 cases reported for 2023, four cases each occurred in Sibu and Serian, two in Kuching and one in Bintulu,” he said in a statement.

Radzi said eight cases were reported to be caused by bites from dogs, two due to scratches or bites from cats, and one case is unknown.

The ages of the victims involved range from six to 63.

He urged the public to take preventive measures, such as cleaning wounds from scratches and bites from animals for at least 15 minutes, obtaining treatment urgently, and ensuring complete anti-rabies vaccination.

He also advised the public to stay away from wild animals, including feral cats and dogs, whether dead or alive.

Radzi said 31 government health facilities in Sarawak provide treatment for rabies, including anti-rabies vaccination. Nine government hospitals also provide the rabies immunoglobin (RIG) injections for high-risk cases.