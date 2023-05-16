Another boy, aged seven, is seriously injured in accident on the North-South Expressway near Kampar, Perak, early this morning.

IPOH: A woman and three siblings were killed in an accident involving a lorry and a car at Km310.2 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near Kampar early this morning.

The woman was identified as Azriyani Abdul Latif, 45, and the siblings as Ahmad Uwais Qorni Nasaruddin, five, his sister Siti Nur Aminah, eight, and their older brother, Muhammad Azib, 23.

Another passenger in the car, Fawwaz Nasaruddin, seven, was seriously injured. The lorry driver was unhurt.

Perak fire and rescue department assistant director (operations) Mohamadul Ehsan Zain said they received an emergency call at about 2am.

He said the car caught fire after crashing into the rear of the lorry.