JOHOR BAHRU: A 21-year-old woman has been arrested to assist in an investigation into two viral videos showing a baby being physically abused at a nursery in Mutiara Rini here today.

Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the woman was detained in Selesa Jaya, Skudai, at 2am.

“An investigation found that the incident happened at a nursery in Mutiara Rini, involving an 11-month-old baby girl and a nine-month-old baby boy,” he said in a statement.

The woman will be brought to the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court for a remand application today.

Kamarul said the nursery was found to be operating without a licence.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(A) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years or a fine of up to RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier today, Iskandar Puteri police chief Rahmat Ariffin said a police report was lodged by a member of the public who had received the videos via WhatsApp.

Two videos of a woman screaming at a crying baby while roughly holding the baby’s head had gone viral on social media earlier.