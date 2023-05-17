This year marks the auto show’s 41st year and the first time it will be held in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: Free Malaysia Today (FMT) is partnering with brand, digital and event activation specialist Element X Strategies to promote the Tokyo Auto Salon car show in Kuala Lumpur next month.

The prestigious Tokyo Auto Salon is the oldest aftermarket car show in the world and this is the first time it will be held on Malaysian shores.

The auto show, which will take place from June 9 to 11 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), is co-organised by Element X Strategies and creative marketing agency Muse Group Asia.

It features some of the latest and most unique in-car modifications, products and technologies, auto styling competitions and race queens.

Speaking to FMT, founder, CEO and director of Element X Strategies Jason Yap said the decision to bring the auto show to Malaysia was a testament to the country’s “very healthy” market for car enthusiasts.

“There is a huge aftermarket industry here in Malaysia, which is one of the reasons why the principal in Japan thought Malaysia would be a good location for the auto show’s 41st year,” he said.

There are over nine million passenger cars in Malaysia with an ownership ratio of 3.3 persons per car, according to the Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia. This is the largest ownership ratio in Southeast Asia.

FMT managing director Azeem Abu Bakar said: “Our partnership with Element X Strategies allows us to push the boundaries of automotive coverage and meet the discerning needs of our audience who seek both lifestyle offerings and comprehensive automotive news.”

Azeem said that with a readership of 6 million, FMT’s collaboration with Element X is a strategic move to deliver highly engaging and premium automotive content.

“Our goal is to position ourselves as a major player in the automotive news world, catering to our sophisticated readers,” he said.

Yap said those who attend the show can expect to see one-of-a-kind cars directly from Japan, adding that cars that have been customised locally would also be on display.

More than 200 cars are expected to be on show, with exhibitors including SoonSoon Garage, Mayshowa Auto Parts Sdn Bhd, Guangzhou Adtory Munshing Brakes Automobile, JCC Automobile Sdn Bhd, and Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia.

Activities for the car show include an auto styling competition across seven categories (dress-up cars, tuning, sedan, minivan or wagon, SUVs, and compact cars), as well as an online lucky draw.