Menteri besar Sanusi Nor says the river basin is managed by a body run by the irrigation and drainage department.

PETALING JAYA: Kedah has blamed Putrajaya for the recent drop in water levels at a major river used for water production in the state and neighbouring Penang.

It said a federal authority was responsible for managing the water basin.

The drop in Sungai Muda’s water level, allegedly due to a faulty barrage, caused supply interruptions in lower Kedah and Penang over the past few days.

Menteri besar Sanusi Nor said the Sungai Muda basin was managed by Sungai Muda River Basin Management office (PLSM), a body run by the irrigation and drainage department.

“The narrative being built is that it was Kedah’s failure to supervise the barrage but it is fully under the control of PLSM,” he was quoted by Utusan Malaysia as saying.

“The ministry in charge of this body should take action on those involved for negligence.”

The irrigation and drainage department is under the purview of the natural resources, environment and climate change ministry.

Earlier in the week, Sanusi faulted Penang for having a barrage with a lower height, which he said caused Sungai Muda’s water levels to dip. Penang uses the river to make 80% of the tap water for the state.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow then responded by saying it was a faulty barrage in Kedah’s territory which had caused a drastic drop in the river’s water levels.

He said PLSM had written to the Kedah Water Resources Board stating the same, adding that an automated system had left a barrage open for 11 hours, causing the river water to be emptied out to the sea.