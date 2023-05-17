Dr Zaliha Mustafa says there are less than 100 cases a week in Sabah and the health ministry no longer uses colour codes to monitor the number of Covid-19 cases.

SERDANG: Health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa has called for calm over the surge in Covid-19 cases in Tuaran which has led to the Sabah district being categorised as a red zone.

Zaliha maintained that the number of new Covid-19 cases in Sabah was less than 100 a week, and that this was low.

“It’s just that they (Sabah) are still monitoring (Covid-19 cases in the state) based on the old criteria in Tuaran. We (the health ministry) no longer use colour codes,” she told a press conference here.

Yesterday, Sabah deputy chief minister Joachim Gunsalam said Tuaran had been categorised as a Covid-19 red zone as there were more than 40 positive cases in the district.

Some 26 Covid-19 cases were reported in the district during the past week compared with 18 a week earlier.

Zaliha said there was a spike in cases in Malaysia after the Hari Raya festivities but maintained that the situation was under control. She added that most of these patients had mild or no symptoms.

“These patients can just isolate themselves at home,” she said, adding that most of the cases involved the elderly and those with comorbidities.