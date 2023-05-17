PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang says the party will not be used by others to gain position, power or riches.

PETALING JAYA: PAS is willing to work with others, but will not hesitate to pull out if the cooperation goes against its principles and strategies, says party president Abdul Hadi Awang.

Hadi said, however, that PAS is not a “halfway house” that can be used as a tool by others to further their political interest.

“PAS cannot be made a political ‘halfway house’ or a pushover. It will not be used by others to gain position, power or riches,” he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier this month, Hadi and several leaders of the party signed the “Malay Proclamation”, said to be the brainchild of Dr Mahathir Mohamad, to signify their support for the former prime minister’s call to unite and save the Malay community.

Hadi dismissed claims that the proclamation was racist in nature, saying the Malays were the “original” race in Malaysia.

The Marang MP today said PAS’ collaboration with others is underpinned by the values of humanity and justice for all, without violating the boundaries set by Islamic principles.

“PAS prioritises being benevolent towards all parties, including those who have been, or who remain, our enemies,” he said.

PAS was previously an ally of PKR and DAP when they were in the Pakatan Rakyat coalition before parting ways in 2015.