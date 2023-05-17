He was charged with sexually assaulting three students aged 13, 14 and 15 years old.

MELAKA: A Singaporean who founded a tahfiz centre in Tanjung Minyak here pleaded not guilty to five counts of committing sexual assault and unnatural sex on three of his students.

The charges against Firdaous Abdul Rashif, 40, were read out in separate proceedings before judges Darmafikri Abu Adam and Sabri Ismail at the Ayer Keroh sessions court here.

He was charged under Section 14(a) and (b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 with sexually assaulting three students aged 13, 14 and 15 years old.

The offences were allegedly committed in a room at the teachers’ quarters of the Al-Islah Tanjung Minyak tahfiz centre on July 20, 2022, and March this year.

He faces a jail term of up to 20 years and is liable to whipping if found guilty.

Firdaous was also charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code with two counts of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature on two of the students at the same location in March this year.

He faces a jail term of up to 20 years and is also liable to whipping if found guilty.

Both courts set June 19 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Asraf Anuar Sharuddin, Nazrin Ali Rahim and Puteri Nor Nadia Mohamed Iqbal appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Fahmy Sulaiman represented the accused.