Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani says investigations on cases involving race, religion and royalty are carried out swiftly to maintain peace and public order.

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues involving the ‘3R’ (race, religion and royalty) can disrupt harmony in the country if they are not dealt with promptly, says Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

“We will take strict action against any party that tries to disrupt the harmony and public order. We will take the necessary action to ensure such cases are dealt with accordingly.

“We have formed a special task force to deal with issues pertaining to 3R on March 22,” he said after attending a high-tea event with media practitioners in Bukit Aman.

Acryl Sani said investigations into such cases were conducted swiftly to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

“Issues surrounding the 3R must be avoided at all times and investigations must be completed within seven days. When such a case occurs, we investigate quickly to ensure that the perpetrators are identified and justice is served,” he said.

Acryl Sani said a total of 23 cases were recorded by the task force between March 22 and May 17, with 11 cases involving insults against the rulers or the royal institution, four involving religion and five were on racial matters.

He said three cases had been brought to court, while two others were classified as no further action. Another 18 are still under investigation.