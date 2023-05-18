However, the Sungai Tua assemblyman says he will leave it to the PH top leadership to decide.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari is ready to lead the state government for another term if Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional were to win the upcoming state elections.

The Sungai Tua assemblyman maintained that he was a party man and would leave the final decision to the top PH leadership.

“If it’s up to me, I would prefer to stay on (as the menteri besar for another term). But of course, the party leadership will make a decision that will benefit everyone,” he said, according to Utusan Malaysia.

Amirudin also said he was prepared for the possibility of going up against Perikatan Nasional’s Azmin Ali again in the state polls.

Amirudin had defeated Azmin in the contest for the latter’s Gombak parliamentary seat with a commanding majority of over 13,000 votes in the 15th general election.

It was previously reported that Azmin, a former PKR deputy president, would not be defending his Bukit Antarabangsa state seat and would contest for the Hulu Kelang seat instead.

Azmin had won the Bukit Antarabangsa seat in 2018 with a majority of 25,512 votes.