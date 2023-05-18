The Umno president says the seat distribution between BN and PH for the upcoming state elections is almost completed.

KUALA SELANGOR: State Umno chiefs have yet to submit the names of candidates to contest in the six upcoming state elections, says Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the names of all candidates would only be submitted after the seat distribution process between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) was finalised.

“Right now, the seat distribution among BN and PH is almost completed,” said Zahid, who is also the BN chairman, at an event at the Puncak Alam UiTM campus here.

He was asked whether state Umno leaders had sent names of candidates to be nominated for the upcoming state elections.

Six states – PH-controlled Penang, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan, and PAS-led Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu – will hold their elections after June.