The man is believed to have accepted thousands of ringgit from the owner of a company to approve about RM1.3 million worth of claims.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a civil servant on suspicion of accepting kickbacks from the owner of a company to approve about RM1.3 million worth of claims under the Penjana Kerjaya hiring incentive programme.

A source said the suspect is believed to have accepted thousands of ringgit from the owner of the company to approve the firm’s claims. The suspect allegedly committed the act between 2021 and 2022 through a middleman.

The suspect, who is in his late 20s, was arrested at MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya at around 4pm yesterday when he was called in to provide a statement.

When contacted, MACC senior investigations director Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrest and said the civil servant is being investigated under Section 17A of the MACC Act.

On Tuesday, MACC said it detained 47 company directors who allegedly submitted false claims through the Penjana Kerjaya programme.

According to a source from MACC, the false claims ranged from RM450,000 to RM2 million.

Social Security Organisation (Socso) CEO Azman Aziz had said the arrests were a continuation of the strategic collaboration between Socso and MACC through Ops Hire, which was first carried out in July last year to address embezzlement of government funds.

Azman said that Ops Hire had saved more than RM500 million in Penjana Kerjaya incentive funds from misuse by employers.